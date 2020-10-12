LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A social media post by a church claiming to be an official mail-in ballot drop off location caused confusion and concern among some valley voters.
Calvary Chapel Lone Mountain posted a picture of a black box and claimed to be an official Clark County mail-in ballot drop off location even though it is not on the county’s website.
The post prompted a couple of comments from people who noticed the church was not an official drop off site.
Nevada’s Deputy Secretary of State for Elections Wayne Thorley said due to the passage of Assembly Bill 4, the church operated within the bounds of the law: AB4 allows any trusted third party to deliver a mail-in ballot on behalf of the voter.
Previously, only a family member could be authorized to do so.
“This specific provision caused a lot of alarm with the secretary of state and ultimately she opposed the bill,” said Thorely. “She was opposed to this change. We’re concerned that somebody that takes possession of another person’s ballot may not turn it in.”
Ballot harvesting, the act of collecting ballots in bulk to change people’s votes, is something people in other states have been accused of doing.
The Clark County Registrar of Voters is warning voters to be very careful about who they trust with their mail-in ballot.
“We have many sites that we are making it available at city clerks' offices. All early voting sites and all election day sites. There is really no reason why they shouldn't take advantage of those sites,” said Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria.
Anyone who accepts a ballot on behalf of another voter is under an obligation to turn that ballot in within three days of receipt.
“If a person fails to do that then they could be subject to severe criminal penalties. It’s actually a felony to fail to turn in a ballot that somebody else has given to you,” said Thorley.
