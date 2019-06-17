LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The construction of La Luz Del Mundo's new church in Las Vegas will move forward as planned despite the arrest of the organization's leader.
Nasson Joaquin Garcia was arrested in early June at Los Angeles International Airport and was charged with human trafficking, child pornography, forcible rape of a minor and other charges of sexual assault.
"I believe he is innocent. In our faith, we know and we are sure that he is innocent," said La Luz Del Mundo Pastor Hernan Licea.
Undeterred by the headlines or the seriousness of the allegations, church members said they are forging ahead with their leaders plans.
"Right now, he is there. He is managing the church. In jail, he is managing the church. He is giving orders," said Licea.
La Luz Del Mundo in Las Vegas has plans to build a new church at the site of the existing church. It will have the capacity to fit 1,500 of its members and will be built in three phases.
Several houses on the 2400 block of Cedar Avenue, near Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road, where the church will be located, have been purchased to make room for parking.
"We tried to design something new. Something fancy, according to Las Vegas. It's going to look like the stadium. The raiders stadium," said Licea.
La Luz Del Mundo was founded in 1926 by Garcia's grandfather. The reins were passed to Garcia's father and then later to Garcia.
Members of the church said they believe the original founder and his family were ordained by God and that each is a direct apostle of Jesus Christ.
Hmm.. Sounds a lot like Warren Jeffs.. Lots of similarities. I have to wonder how the followers can believe in a "self-proclaimed" prophet. The phrase makes no sense.
