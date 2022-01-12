LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Daycare programs across the valley are mobilizing, after CCSD announced a five-day pause amid a severe staff shortage.
"We don't want parents to have to stress or worry, especially in this time," said Melissa Clark-Halloc with Stepping Stones and Tinker Town.
She said incoming calls for help more than doubled after the district's announcement on Tuesday.
"Of non-enrolled people, it's been [an increase of] at least 60%."
Stepping Stones and Tinker Town locations across the valley are preparing for more students, from school-aged children to teens up to 14 years old. They also care for babies as young as 6 weeks old.
Parents must register ahead of time.
"Come in with shot records, ID, fill out our paperwork for licensing, health department, all the stuff like that. We follow CDC guidelines, so we have to make sure everything is good before they’re able to start," she said.
Cities across the valley are also lending a hand.
North Las Vegas is offering help to children of city employees. Henderson is brining back its Battle Born Program for students between 5 and 14 years old.
"As soon as the email went out, it was immediate to our youth enrichment office and to all of our facilities, asking it they were offering and when they can sign up," said Valerie Derrick, parks and recreation manager.
Families interested in enrolling children into Henderson's program are encouraged to preregister and pack a lunch.
"We offer it to any resident who wants to come on in. It's $27 a day," she said.
A representative for KinderCare told FOX5 that select valley locations still have availability.
To enroll in Tinker Town, click here. To enroll in Stepping Stones, click here. For more information about the City of Henderson's program, click here.
