LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local chef reunited with the University Medical Center team that saved his life during a near-fatal accident.
In 2018, Darrell Martin sustained critical burn injuries when a propane tank exploded aboard his food truck. He was hospitalized for six weeks with injuries that required multiple surgeries and skin grafts.
"I was going to an event and I started smelling propane. And I went to the propane tank to try and figure out what was going on. And literally, as I'm sitting there thinking about what was going on, it exploded. I got thrown out of the food truck," Martin said.
He received life-saving treatment at UMC Lions Burn Care Center and has since recovered and returned to his career as a chef.
On Friday, Martin reunited with the people who saved him. He prepared and delivered meals to the entire UMC Lions Burn Care staff.
"I had a lot of things going on in my head. I can't really explain everything but I was just shocked that everybody showed up like this," Martin said. "It was a long time. I just wanted to show my appreciation. I know it's been years and whatever. But I was just trying to give back. "
Martin is the owner of Southern BBQ Pit.
