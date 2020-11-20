LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After starting the year with a hybrid learning model, one Las Vegas charter school announced on Friday that all classes will resume virtually starting on Monday after "several exposures and confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in students and staff."
In a message sent to its staff and families on Friday, the Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon administration said that the Southern Nevada Health District has recommended that the school suspend face-to-face instruction until Dec. 7. The school said it expects to continue with its hybrid learning model by that date.
"We anticipate a potential return to in-person classes for K-5 students on the a.m./p.m. schedule on Dec. 7th. Secondary students will continue with virtual education with even and odd days as planned," the message said.
The school has been using its hybrid learning plan since the beginning of the school year, and says it will continue providing live remote instruction while students attend school virtually.
