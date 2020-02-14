LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- At least 130 couples scheduled Valentines Day wedding ceremonies at A Little White Chapel in downtown Las Vegas.
“It’s a beautiful day for love!” Owner Charolette Richards said.
Couples got married in a newly renovated chapel. Richards said she swapped out carpet for white marble flooring and installed new wallpaper.
“Right now I’m very happy and if someone wants to buy it i'll sell it to them,” said Richards.
After 60 years, Richards put the chapel on the market for $12 M in 2019. She has not found a serious buyer but hopes the renovations will make the property more desirable.
“The people who wanted to purchase didn’t have the money,” said Richards. “I’m waiting for the right buyer and Ill be happy to help them settle in.”
Until then, Richards enjoys creating memorable moments for couples at her chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.