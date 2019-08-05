LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center said it is offering support to anyone impacted by the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
Increased office hours and a partnership with local agencies will be made available, they said in a release.
“We are extremely grateful for local therapists who have offered 1 October survivors innovative and traditional processing groups free of charge,” said Tennile Pereira, director of the center.
People trying to cope with recent tragedies can use H.O.P.E Counseling Services, who will be offering video support groups the nights of Tuesday, August 6 and Thursday, August 8, as well as the afternoons of Wednesday, August 7 and Thursday, August 8.
Telephone support groups will be available.
Desert Parkway Behavioral Healthcare Hospital offered a discussion group at 6 p.m. on Monday. UNLV Medical School said it will offer an evening support group this Thursday, August 8, at 6 p.m.
Bridge Counseling Associates will have processing groups Monday, August 5 through Friday, August 9 at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 2 p.m. Anyone interested in going can do so without an appointment.
Starting Monday, Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, located at 1524 Pinto Lane, will be open indefinitely from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, instead of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
After-hours appointments can be obtained on an as-needed basis.
Survivors of 1 October can get more information about resources by calling 702-455-2433 or emailing vegasstrongresiliencycenter@clarkcountynv.gov so a trained professional can assist.
Additional help can be found by clicking here.
The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center has these tips for survivors:
- Reach out for help.
- Feelings of sadness, anger, anxiety and depression are common after a traumatic event. When you feel distressed, don’t be alone.
- Talk to someone who is understanding and cares about you including a friend, family member, pastor or therapist.
- After hours, weekends or holidays, call the National Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 to talk with a trained crisis counselor.
- Seek counseling.
- If you are struggling with memories, flashbacks or reminders of the violent event, counseling can offer some coping strategies.
- It’s not uncommon for a survivor of mass violence to seek out counseling months or even years after an event.
- Stay in your normal routine as much as possible.
- Even if you don’t feel like it, go back to work or school and try to carry on with your usual chores.
- It will help to reduce stress if you continue doing the things you would normally do every day.
- To cope, plan to be with people who care about you and plan an activity together.
