LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Valley lit up on Sunday night to mark the Fourth of July holiday.
While authorities worked hard to curb illegal fireworks in city and county limits, high-firing displays could be seen from Henderson to North Las Vegas starting at sundown.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, who oversees downtown, west and northwest Las Vegas, said they had not seen any significant fireworks-related calls until 9:45 p.m. While they were working a number of palm tree, brush and trash fires, the department hadn't reported any injuries by 10 p.m.
WATCH: RED ROCK RESORT FIREWORKS
LVFR responded to a vehicle fire at 8344 Pendragon Circle about 10:15 p.m. The vehicle was inside the garage of the two-story home, they said. The door from the garage to the house was open, filling the house with smoke.
Clark County Fire Department responded to at least one significant structure fire about 8:55 p.m., according to dispatch logs. The agency was also listed as on scene of multiple outside fires around 10:30 p.m.
North Las Vegas Fire Department also showed as responding to multiple outside fires in the 9 p.m. hour.
Resorts across the valley joined in on the celebration, with Station Casinos properties displaying fireworks shows at 9 p.m., followed by Plaza Hotel Casino in downtown Las Vegas at 10 p.m. Strip resorts were scheduled to host fireworks displays at 11 p.m.
WATCH: PLAZA HOTEL CASINO FIREWORKS
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
