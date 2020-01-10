LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking to start the new year by welcoming a new fur friend into your home? A local rescue group is hosting an adoption event to help cats find their furever homes.
Dubbed the "Great CATSby," the event, which runs from Jan. 10-19, Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions is offering reduced adoption fees to help place cats and kittens into loving homes.
- Adult cats (over age 1): $60
- Adult cat pair: $110
- Kittens (under age 1): $75
- Kitten pair: $125
According to a news release, all cats and kittens are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
“We’ve got cats with all kinds of personalities who want more than anything to begin a new year, a new decade, in a home that they can finally call their own,” said Carol Fox, president of Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions.
Those interested in adopting a furry friend can visit Homeward Bound's free-roaming adoption center Tuesday through Sunday from from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information visit www.homewardboundcats.org or call 702-533-3440.
