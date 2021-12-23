LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With a goal to get every cat a home for the holidays, special holiday hours have been announced at Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions for Christmas Eve.
After expanding holiday hours earlier this, Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions will also be open 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24. It will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Staff will be available to assist with visits, adoptions, donations and inquiries about fostering and volunteering.
Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions is located at 2675 East Flamingo Road in Las Vegas.
Homeward Bound also is asking for donations this holiday season. Their 12 Days of CATmas wish list features 12 gifts for the homeless cats that can be purchased on Amazon or Chewy, or a local pet store. All items should be shipped to Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions: 2675 East Flamingo Road, Suite 3, Las Vegas, NV 89121.
Other donation options include:
- Online, via PayPal
- Online, via a Facebook Fundraiser
- Mail: 2675 E Flamingo Road #3 Las Vegas, NV 89121
- Phone: 702-329-9771
More information about Homeward Bound and hours is available on their website: https://www.homewardboundcats.org/
