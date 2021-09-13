LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tuscany Suites and Casino will host a job fair on Friday looking for new workers across departments.
The property, located at 255 East Flamingo Road, is "hiring all positions in each department." It will have in-person applications, on-site interviews and same-day hiring at the fair on Friday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the hotel's second-floor ballroom.
Interested applicants should bring resumes and applicable work cards to the job fair. Entry-level applicants are encouraged, the company said.
An online job application, list of open positions and more information is available at https://www.tuscanylv.com/jobs/.
