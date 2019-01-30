LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas woman is facing charges in the April 2018 death of a child in her care, police said.
Gloria Martinez is suspected of murder by child abuse, according to a Las Vegas police arrest report.
The victim died after being taken to Sunrise Hospital while unconscious, where the child was listed in critical condition on April 7, 2018. The child never regained consciousness, and in the following days became progressively less responsive to stimuli. Life support was removed April 12 after there were no signs of improvement.
Results of an autopsy at the Clark County Coroner's Office revealed multiple injuries, including "blunt-force injuries to the head, fracture of the right occipital bone, bilateral subdural hemorrhage brain swelling and a liver laceration," among others.
The cause of death was determined to be homicide due to multiple blunt-force injures.
The investigation into the incident revealed Martinez and Jureau Irvine were the primary caregivers during the time the injuries were inflicted, the report said.
Metro officers and medical units responded to a 911 call reporting that a child at the residence was unresponsive. Martinez told officers she was the caregiver, and the child's mother wasn't there. She said the child had been acting fussy at breakfast, and that she had put him down for a nap on a blanket in the middle of a room. When he continued to fuss, she said, she left him on the blanket and left the room for 40 to 50 minutes. When she returned to check on him, he had labored breathing and was not responsive. She called 911 and started CPR, the report said.
The responding officers asked Martinez if any other adults were in the residence, and she told them her boyfriend, Irvine, was on the balcony. Officers did not see him on the balcony, and after checking the residence for Irvine, they found him hiding in a storage closet on the balcony, the report said.
Martinez had hidden because he thought Metro was looking for him due to an outstanding warrant for domestic violence, the report said. He also had prior charges for child abuse.
Four other children, ages 4, 3, 2 and 8 months, were in the residence. Martinez told officers the 8-month-old was a sibling of the child that was transported to the hospital, but the others were hers and Irvine's.
During interviews, Martinez and Irvine gave conflicting reports of the timeline of events. The child's mother, who was interviewed at the hospital, said she was supposed to pick p the children later in the day, but received a phone call from Irvine.
She said she also received a picture of the child that showed him lying lifeless and a voice text from Irvine in a panic, saying something was wrong, the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.