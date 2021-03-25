LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Good luck finding a rental car in Las Vegas, or anywhere for that matter.
Rental car companies are struggling to keep up with demand, making for long wait times at high-volume areas, like McCarran Airport.
“The McCarran Rental Center is definitely running behind and they have extreme long lines and at times are overbooked," said Lena Smith, who manages AAA Car Rentals. "When people have waited a couple hours to rent a car and they get to the front of the line and they can’t do it because they don’t have a credit card.”
The high demand and low supply is pushing prices higher than normal.
Smith said people should consider more than just the big name companies.
“The reason why we’re able to accommodate a lot of business because we do accept people under 25 and we accept people with prepaid cards and debit cards," Smith said. "We make the process so simple everyone leaves with a car.”
One reason for the rental car shortage, after a year of deep losses, rental car companies have been unable to rebuild their fleets.
Smith added, your credit score can impact the price, so make sure to consider that when renting your next car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.