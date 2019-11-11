LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A young cancer survivor was given a surprise gift from the Nevada chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society on Monday.
Surrounded by his family, Henderson’s Nik Davison was given a $150 gift card to Burlington Coat Factory inside their Sahara Avenue location.
The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, which funds blood cancer research and treatments, has partnered with Burlington to offer young cancer survivors throughout the country an opportunity to get new clothes and toys.
Davison was selected as a regional winner, as he has found some support through the organization.
Davison said he was happy to receive the gift card because he needed some new clothes. But he said he was using the gift card to purchase items for his family.
“My parents have to stay with me when I’m in the hospital,” Davison said. “My siblings have to see me go through the pain. So why not share what we get?”
Local shoppers at Burlington can donate money at checkout to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society through December 2.
