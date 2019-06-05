LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Minimum wage in Nevada will increase to $9 starting in 2020 thanks to Assembly Bill 456, which was approved in the legislative session last week.
The current minimum wage is at $7.25 an hour for workers that receive benefits and $8.25 for those without benefits.
Starting July 1, 2020, the measure increases wages $.75; $8 for those with benefits and up to $9 for those without.
“We have to decide we raise prices, or we cut days an hours,” Jeff Ecker, Paymon’s restaurant consultant, said.
Paymon’s has several locations around the valley. The newest one opened about a year ago on Eastern Avenue.
“Not sure how that's going to pan out," Ecker said, regarding the wage increase. "There's no guarantee that a place like the Eastern location will survive just like many of the other restaurants are making 2-3 percent net profit."
New restaurants normally take around 24 months to break even, according to Ecker.
With the new increase, Ecker said it leaves the restaurant and it’s employees in a risky position.
“It's a very difficult position to be in," Ecker said. "It's going to add about 60 to 70 thousand dollars in costs per year to the company.”
Several employees have been working as servers for over 20 years at Paymon's. With tips and hours being compromised, many fear they’ll have to go into a new line of work.
“I do not depend on my paychecks, and I depend on my hours," server Kelly Zambotti said. "I believe that this will cause the hours to be cut...people to perhaps pursue a different occupation."
Nevada is one of the few states without tip credits. Tip credits allow owners to use tips to meet minimum wage requirements.
Without this tip credit, many support staff wages that are above minimum wage won’t be raised next year.
“That would allow money to be freed up to actually increase what other support staff such as hostesses, bussers, runners, dishwashers, and cooks,” Ecker said.
Ecker is hopeful Paymon’s will be able to figure a solution out before the July increase.
Under AB 456, minimum wage will increase $.75 until July 2024.
It's good to increase pay. But your Political overlords will raise taxes to take away that which they made you feel good to receive.
