LAS VEGAS -- Hundreds of thousands of football fans are expected in Las Vegas for Big Game Sunday, and preparations are underway for watch parties around the valley.
Owner of the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, Derek Stevens, is expecting nearly 7,000 fans to fill his man caves, tables and stands when the Patriots take on the Rams.
"There's an element when you can have this many people outside together and the cheering and there's something special about being outside. People to seem to have a lot more fun,” Stevens said.
Crews have been working around the clock for the last week to get the events center ready for its Biggest Big Game Bash.
"I think this Super Bowl on every level is going to break records. I think from betting handle, interest level, I think such a great match up you've got the east coast west coast, you've got the old guard with Brady and Belichick you got the new guys like McVay and Goff and now with LA being in the market I think it's going to be so great for all of Las Vegas,” Stevens said.
Doors at the Downtown Events Center open at 11am on Sunday. Admission is free on a first come, first served basis. Man Caves and tables can be reserved for a beverage minimum. Learn more details and purchase tickets here: https://dlvec.com/event/biggest-big-game-bash/
Just down the street at Therapy, managers are preparing a Super Bowl menu featuring fire cracker wings and beer specials. THERAPY is also getting ready to raffle off prizes throughout the game, including a 43-inch flat screen TV, to make it an even more exciting environment for fans.
"It is very contagious it is a very energetic day very fast paced day, so the energy is going out there so we just have to make sure the guests keep having a great time while the Super Bowl keeps kicking,” General Manager, Maria Horta said.
Therapy’s Big Game Viewing Party starts at 2pm. Guests can order eight wings for $10, 16 wings $20 or 24 wings for $25. Therapy is also offering beer buckets for $25.
