LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- FOX5 has been covering mega job fairs from the hospitality, gaming and restaurant industries, but what about smaller local businesses looking to hire?
GREEN VALLEY GROCERY
Green Valley Grocery operates more than 60 stores throughout Southern Nevada, and is holding a virtual hiring event on April 29 looking for sales associates, cashiers and stockers.
"On-the-spot" virtual interviews will be available through Indeed.com on April 29, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Candidates need a smart phone, tablet, or computer with a camera in order to participate, the company said.
Applicants can RSVP for their time slot in the virtual job fair by visiting Green Valley Grocery's careers page.
ABBY CONNECT
Abby Connect is a family-owned business based in Centennial Hills that trains employees to offer virtual receptionist services. The company started in 2005 and has grown to about 85 employees.
Abby Connect is looking to hire at least 20 people to start May 3, and depending on remaining openings, might hire additional people to start in June.
Candidates start at $13 an hour and go up to $15 within their first year. Benefits also are available, the company said.
Anyone interested in applying to Abby Connect can do so on the company's Indeed page or on the company's website.
