LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you’re shopping for a sofa, chair or table, be prepared to wait. It doesn’t matter which furniture store you go to, nearly all are running into the same supply chain issues.
Consumers are buying, but anything that has to be shipped or driven across the country is taking way longer than before.
"We always thought if you just had more business," owner of Ideal Furniture Jerry Burdick said. "Now you have more business but you never thought about not having enough product to fill the orders."
The owner of the store off Sunset and Pecos roads said his store is running into the same problem others are.
"A lot of semi-custom builders that we get our product from used to fulfil in three to four weeks are now six to eight weeks and some six months," Burdick said.
Sal Musto moved into a new house and bought a new sectional sofa to fill out the living room.
“I think it was January and it still hasn't showed up," Musto said.
Musto ordered his couch from Bigs Furniture. Several months in he was told it was ready, but the store was just waiting on one piece and now into July they're still waiting.
There are a number of reasons why there are such long delays, and it's many of the same supply chain issues other industries are running into.
Suppliers oversees fell behind during pandemic related shutdowns that caused backlogs as people at home were more eager than ever to make upgrades. Now some Southeast Asia countries that produce many of the materials for furniture are slowing down again as COVID-19 cases spike, according to local furniture stores.
However, even unpredicted events like the springtime Suez Canal backlog and the Texas freeze has led to a domino effect.
"For most retailers we're pivoting trying to find product we can get a little quicker," Burdick said.
Ideal Furniture gets some of its product in the Southwest, so some furniture hasn’t experienced the same delays. Foam and lumber are the main supplies that retailers are waiting on.
Manufacturers are also raising prices because of the supply issues. Burdick said it’s usually between 20 to 30%, which means retailers are forced to raise prices or take their own financial hit.
"Make sure you buy it in stock if you need it immediately,” Burdick said. “Many places like us sometimes offer loners until you get your product, which is something at least you're sitting on something or sleeping on something while you wait."
There’s still no clear end in sight with the delays, which leaves consumers like Musto in limbo.
"They keep saying two to three weeks every two to three weeks, so we have no idea of a timetable," Musto said.
