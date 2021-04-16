LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Small business owners and hiring managers are facing challenges trying to fill open positions. Applicants are reaching out, but hardly anyone is following through with interviews.
The general manager at Jonny Mac's, Trisha Ayers, said it's become a real issue for the past few months.
“I am getting more hits off of Indeed however, they’re just not showing up. They schedule an interview with me I get more no calls no shows than anything else,” Ayers said.
Ayers is hoping to fill at least three positions. One of her recent hires quit without warning.
“Just filled out a new hire package the other day for a dishwasher. Literally told me hey I’m going to call you for your schedule once I talk to my chef- this is and that. Got the paperwork out of the way- he wont answer his phone. Not a text not a phone call,” Ayers said.
She said in all her years she's never seen the hiring process be this difficult.
“I manage restaurants for many years now, over 20 years and I mean there’s hiring issues – but not like you’re seeing now. I really think people are just wanting to stay on that unemployment – I’m just another checkbox you know in their list," Ayers said.
Ayers said usually employees they hire on stay for a while.
"We do well so you want to stay here- there’s opportunity. Maybe there’s not always management opportunity but I mean if you become a server here or you’re working floor or even one of our cooks- eventually you can move up and you can do really well," Ayers said.
She encourages anyone who is seriously interested to print out an application through their website: https://johnnymacswings.com/
Pamela Jenkins, the owner at The Cupcakery off Easter Avenue said she's having the same issues.
"It’s the toughest I have ever seen it in 16 years. We’re super busy. And we are having an extremely hard time finding qualified staff. We’ve had a fair amount of applications, but not a lot of follow up," Jenkins said.
Currently she's looking for three positions that vary from entry level to an experienced cake decorator.
"We need help with multiple different positions in the kitchen. Baking, frosting making, prep work, we need counter work, we need help heavy lifting, you know we have a plethora of positions available," Jenkins said.
One of her recent employees quit shortly after getting hired.
"We just hired someone last week who appeared as if- we thought he was going to be a great hire. It seemed to really fit the mold- he did the job well. I think he made it two days – no call no show disappeared into thin air," Jenkins said.
A few people tried to ask if they could get paid under the table.
“We’ve had people come right out and say ‘hey, can you pay me under the table I want to keep my unemployment, but I want to work too’ and I’m like no, no I’m not getting in trouble with the feds and the state like I don’t pay under the table," Jenkins said.
She thinks there are several factors contributing to this difficult hiring phase.
"I think people are scared. They’re scared that – well if they go back to work they’re going to lose this extra money. A lot of places don’t pay a living wage. So I think that’s a factor. People are looking to if they want to go back to work they need motivation," Jenkins said.
For the past 16 years Jenkins said the valley has always had a pool of people in the food service industry interested in work. She's said she's definitely in the market for good people.
"I feel like we’ve always been a place people have loved to work, we pay well, it’s a fun interesting place to work and we’ve never had this issue. Ever,” Jenkins said.
People interested in applying, Jenkins welcomes you to apply in person. They're located off 9680 S Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas.
