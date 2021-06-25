LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas businesswoman pleaded guilty on Friday to filing a false tax return that failed to report nearly $1 million in income.
According to court documents, Graciela Rueda Alvarez, also known as “Graciela Masso” owned and operated two Las Vegas businesses: All Hose Inc. and All Hose South LLC which are distributors of industrial hoses, connectors and fluid transfer systems. From 2013 to 2016, Rueda Alvarez transferred more than $950,000 of business profits to her bank accounts, yet did not report the income on federal tax returns. In total, Rueda Alvarez caused a tax loss to the IRS of $210,807.
Rueda Alvarez could face three years in prison, one year of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. She has agreed to pay $458,728.52 in restitution, including past-due taxes, interest, and penalties.
U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey scheduled Rueda Alvarez's sentencing for Sept. 27.
The IRS Criminal Investigation is investigating this case.
