LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mike Halvorson co-owns Breakneck Gear, a business that makes custom socks, masks and other products in Las Vegas.
His shop is near Wyoming Avenue and Industrial Road, an area that suspected copper wire thieves just hit. Police said two men ripped wire out of a light pole in the middle of the day.
"It's not everybody is a bad person, but there's the other people who are doing stuff back here they shouldn't be doing," said Halvorson.
He said behind the shop, copper wire covering is scattered all over the ground. He said people tie the wiring to a fence or dumpster and strip the cover off the wire to sell it.
“You see them out there with a knife cutting off the housing of the wire," he said.
Halvorson said he’s seen that happen twice in the last couple days and estimates it happens seven to ten times a month. He recalled recently seeing a man out back for about three hours peeling the cover off a large stack of copper wire.
“It looked like they had a whole spool of wire. I mean it wasn't on the spool itself, but they had a ton of wire. And they'll come by here in their grocery cart and they'll push it by here," said Halvorson.
Halvorson said Las Vegas police are responsive when he calls and said officers will come move people from the area. He also said the city has sent staff out to help the many homeless people that congregate there.
One homeless person, who asked not to be identified, on Wednesday said a plumbing company will dump excess copper pipes in a dumpster and he’ll collect it to sell it, but doesn’t make very much money off it.
Another person, who also asked to not use his name, said he finds scrap iron and other metal products and sells them because he lost his job during the pandemic and the extra money helps him survive.
