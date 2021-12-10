LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local bus driver is being recognized for going far beyond the call of duty.
Stanley Thorns has been a Keolis operator for more than nine years. He recently stopped his bus route to help a young boy who appeared to be in distress.
Stanley: father. @KeolisNA operator. #transithero While driving he noticed a young child walking alone in the street. He stopped, contacted authorities & stayed until @LVMPD arrived to ensure the child was alright. Today, we're thrilled to recognize him for his caring nature! pic.twitter.com/fRjRgizjQt— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) December 10, 2021
Thorn said he was one of his morning routes on Decatur Boulevard when he noticed a young boy wandering through traffic without shoes or socks. Thorns, a father himself, stopped the bus and got out to try and help the boy to safety.
Thorns eventually got in contact with Las Vegas police who were able to make contact with the boy and bring him into their care.
"I don't feel it's anything extraordinary. It's just human kindness, you know?" Thorns said. "I'm a strong believer in karma. And I believe you pass it on, you know? You do good things for others, and good things come back to you."
Thorns was recognized for his efforts Thursday with the "Crystal Bus" given by the RTC.
He said the whole ordeal lasted just over 20 minutes. He says the bus' passengers were sympathetic to the situation.
