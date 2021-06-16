LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Burlesque Hall of Fame now offers free admission for families who can display a valid SNAP, WIC or Medicaid Card.
The museum has joined the Institute of Museum and Library Services' Museums for All program, which seeks to encourage visitors of all backgrounds to "build lifelong museum-going habits."
"The people whose stories we tell were mostly working women who found on burlesque stages a career that offered the opportunity for financial independence and artistic self-expression. Their lives have meaning for everyone, and we want to make sure that the price of admission is not a barrier to people being able to learn about these impressive performers,” said Executive Director Dustin M. Wax.
The Burlesque Hall of Fame is joining several local museums participating in the program including the Neon Museum, the Atomic Testing Museum, Discovery Children's Museum, Springs Preserve and Boulder City/Hoover Dam museum.
