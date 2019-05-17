LAS VEGAS (FOX5) The Summerset Skypointe boys' volleyball team and its "good luck charm" competed for back-to-back state championships Thursday.

Fans, coaches and players said the secret to their success this season is a single player: 18-year-old senior, Dennis McAdorey, who has autism.

"He gets up to serve and everybody cheers and screams and it's a big deal," said Dennis' mom, Tara McAdorey. "He's not just a special needs kid at the school. He's literally like a star athlete there."

Volleyball

The Summerset Skypointe boys' volleyball team and its "good luck charm" competed for back-to-back state championships Thursday.

Skypointe wasn't able to walk away with the title Thursday night, but Principal Lee Esplin said the team's commitment to inclusion meant they were winners before they even stepped on the court.

Dennis' mom said her son is already adamant about continuing to play volleyball when he heads off to UNLV in the fall.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.