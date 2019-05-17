LAS VEGAS (FOX5) The Summerset Skypointe boys' volleyball team and its "good luck charm" competed for back-to-back state championships Thursday.
Fans, coaches and players said the secret to their success this season is a single player: 18-year-old senior, Dennis McAdorey, who has autism.
"He gets up to serve and everybody cheers and screams and it's a big deal," said Dennis' mom, Tara McAdorey. "He's not just a special needs kid at the school. He's literally like a star athlete there."
Skypointe wasn't able to walk away with the title Thursday night, but Principal Lee Esplin said the team's commitment to inclusion meant they were winners before they even stepped on the court.
Dennis' mom said her son is already adamant about continuing to play volleyball when he heads off to UNLV in the fall.
