LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A young cancer survivor in Las Vegas is using his battle to help others fighting their own.
Fourth grader Xavier Alvarez helped host a blood drive at Lomie G. Heard Elementary School last week. Teams collected 24 units of blood that helped 72 patients in the hospital.
Since the event was such, another blood driver is being organized.
Alvarez shared about his journey. "My family and my friends saw me there getting weaker and weaker and all the could do was cry," he said. "I was in a wheelchair, but I learned to walk again and eventually play sports and look at me now."
Alvarez is the 2022 Honored Hero of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
He will speak at the Light the Night event this upcoming weekend.
(0) comments
