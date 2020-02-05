LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Korean Air flight carrying more than 200 passengers from Seoul, South Korea (ICN) to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, NV was diverted to LAX airport in Los Angeles, CA after being notified of three U.S. citizens on board that had been to China within the past 14 days, Korean Air spokesperson Jill Chung told CNN.
The three people are being screened at LAX right now and the plane is headed to Las Vegas with the rest of the passengers, she said.
The flight, scheduled to land in Las Vegas about 2:40 p.m. was diverted at 2:30 p.m., McCarran International Airport confirmed Wednesday.
“Korean Airlines Flight 005, a Boeing 777 flying from Seoul to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, diverted to LAX and landed without incident around 2:30 p.m," the FAA said.
