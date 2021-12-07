LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Boulevard off-ramp from southbound U.S. 95 will close for three weeks starting Friday, Dec. 10.
Coinciding with the closure is the reopening of the Casino Center Boulevard off-ramp from southbound I-515.
Crews will be completing seismic retrofit and bridge deck rehabilitation of the downtown Las Vegas viaduct and ramp structures. It's part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s $40 million viaduct rehab project.
To prepare for the Casino Center Boulevard off-ramp reopening and work on the Las Vegas Boulevard ramp, southbound I-515 will shrink to one lane on Wednesday and Tuesday nights. The restrictions will last from 12:01 a.m. until 5 a.m. each night.
The viaduct rehabilitation project is about 33% complete. It's expected to be finished in December 2022. For more information, click here.
