LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada American Red Cross chapter describes a current blood shortage as dangerous and critical.
Officials say the shortage is as bad as they’ve seen in 10 years. That worries Iris Ayer, a Red Cross community volunteer who is battling ovarian cancer.
“It's very upsetting to me and it's a big concern. Because in the past eight years I have received 78 blood transfusions. So, when I see a shortage, when I see empty shelves, it's very upsetting. I see tears in my eyes," said Ayers.
The Red Cross says the holiday drop in donations they typically see is much worse than in previous years. They say people travel, they’re busy and some are sick with COVID-19. They need all types of blood, but say O-positive and O-negative are especially needed.
"We are also really in need for those rare folks who have sickle cell. They need blood on a regular basis, that's something that we have to be able to treat. And they need blood transfusions on a regular basis to keep their blood oxygenated. That's something typically O blood can help with," said Rachel Flanigan, executive director of the Southern Nevada American Red Cross.
Flanigan says anyone who donates in the month of January will be entered to win a trip to the Super Bowl for two in Los Angeles in February, airfare included. She says a home theater package is also up for grabs.
Anyone interested in donating blood can head to RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS. Or, download the Red Cross “Blood Donor” app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.