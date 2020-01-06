LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A nonprofit blood bank in Las Vegas put out a call for an immediate need to donors in the valley.
Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, said they have a critical shortage of blood as providers nationwide "have less than two days' supply of necessary blood types."
“We strive to maintain a 4-day supply of blood just to provide what patients need, and currently we’re at less than half that for certain blood types,” said Dr. Ralph Vassallo, Chief Medical Officer at Vitalant in a media release.
“Blood on the shelf helps patients every day—for traumas, cancer treatments and critical transfusions—and enables us to be ready if disaster strikes.”
All blood types are needed with a special need for platelets and type O donations. Platelets have a shelf-life of five days, they said. In Southern Nevada, Vitalant said they need 700 blood products per day to meet local patient needs.
To donate, call (877) 258-4825 or visit bloodhero.com.
