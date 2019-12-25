William Hill

(WilliamHillUS/Twitter)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Christmas came early for a sports bettor at a Las Vegas Strip casino after he hit a 15-team NFL parlay Monday night.

The lucky sports bettor turned his $5 wager into $100,000 after he went a perfect 15-for-15 on the week 16 William Hill Parlay Card, William Hill said on Twitter.

The customer's bet, which was made on Dec. 22 at William Hill's sportsbook inside Casino Royale on the Las Vegas Strip, had the Broncos -7, Raiders +6, Falcons -7, Saints -3, over 51 points in the Saints-Titans game, Giants +2, Jets +3, Dolphins -1, Colts -7, Ravens -10, Eagles +3, under 46 points in the Cowboys-Eagles game, Cardinals +10, Chiefs -5 and Packers +4.

The man was declared a winner on Monday night when the Packers beat the Vikings. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Jimmy coors
Jimmy coors

Wow very nice haul !

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.