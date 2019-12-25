LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Christmas came early for a sports bettor at a Las Vegas Strip casino after he hit a 15-team NFL parlay Monday night.
The lucky sports bettor turned his $5 wager into $100,000 after he went a perfect 15-for-15 on the week 16 William Hill Parlay Card, William Hill said on Twitter.
He made his card.— William Hill US (@WilliamHillUS) December 24, 2019
He checked it twice.
A @WilliamHillNV bettor at @CasinoRoyaleVIP turned a $5 wager into a 💲1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ jackpot when he went a perfect 15-for-15 on the William Hill Parlay Card. That’s nice!#WHWinners 🎁 🤑 pic.twitter.com/unaNAOO1F6
The customer's bet, which was made on Dec. 22 at William Hill's sportsbook inside Casino Royale on the Las Vegas Strip, had the Broncos -7, Raiders +6, Falcons -7, Saints -3, over 51 points in the Saints-Titans game, Giants +2, Jets +3, Dolphins -1, Colts -7, Ravens -10, Eagles +3, under 46 points in the Cowboys-Eagles game, Cardinals +10, Chiefs -5 and Packers +4.
The man was declared a winner on Monday night when the Packers beat the Vikings.
Wow very nice haul !
