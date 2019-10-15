LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas nonprofit Jalen’s Gift Foundation is creating a place for families to openly discuss pregnancy and infant loss.
Founder Gaby Foster got the idea to create the nonprofit in November 2012 when she lost her baby. Foster was six-and-a-half months pregnant when doctors could not detect a heartbeat in the womb.
Foster’s child died of a bacterial infection.
“We didn’t know what to do,” Foster said. “I was desperately trying to connect with someone who understand. I needed that.”
Volunteers with Jalen’s Gift Foundation deliver memory boxes to hospitals with items like blankets and teddy bears. The group also helps with burial costs, photo sessions capturing final moments, and grief support.
Foster’s foundation helps about 120 local families a year.
Each year, about 24,000 babies in the U.S. are stillborn, according to the CDC. The World Health Organization called the subject of miscarriage or stillbirth taboo worldwide, and that is often linked to a negative stigma and shame.
“We knew we had to do something. The thought that another family would walk in feeling so lost and alone is what inspired us to say we’re going to do something and help someone else.”
To donate to Jalen’s Gift Foundation or find more information, click here.
