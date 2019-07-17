LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than a million people have signed up to raid Area 51 -- an event that started as a joke on Facebook.
But for a group of paranormal researchers, the quest for answers is a serious one.
The Las Vegas-based group has been studying encounters of the third kind long before it became a talker on social media.
For centuries, people have drawn, recorded and described what they believe is proof of life beyond our planet.
“Back in the early days of UFO-ology, they used spirit boards to contact aliens and according to the books, they showed up,” Darren Evans said.
There are thousands of reported UFO sightings in Nevada.
“Thus is a huge UFO hot spot,” Joshua P. Warren said. “If you’re going to go to one place and sit down and try to summon something from the sky, this is the one place you should do it.”
Some allege abductions or close encounters, but few are dedicated to proving we’re not alone.
“You might get really, really lucky and see something that changes your life,” Warren said. “And I can tell you when you actually see one of those things, it becomes an addiction. You want to see them again.”
But sometimes sightings of mysterious flying objects have a clear explanation.
“Las Vegas is one of the brightest cities in the world,” Warren said. “We’ve got airplanes, drones, helicopters.”
So Warren created a device to tell those apart.
“We’re looking for lights that don’t fit those normal artificial patterns,” he said. “Is this something normal or paranormal?”
But these investigators admit it’s not always clear what they’re looking for.
“One of the things about the mystery of UFOs is that we have a tendency to try to interpret them according to technology that we understand as mere humans,” Warren said. “You can go out and flash lights and use all of these interesting signals, but we’re doing something interesting tonight. Darren Evans is using some of the techniques traditionally used to summoning spirits, but applying that endeavor to summon UFOs.”
Pairing old spiritual techniques and new technology, researchers are doing all they can to make stars align for a supernatural sighting.
“At least we can say we’re trying it out,” Warren said. “We’re taking it seriously, we’re giving it a chance.”
They hope to see more than quick flashing lights. They want to see a UFO and the beings that live inside as closely as possible.
“Nobody really wants to be abducted,” Warren said. “On the other hand, there is value and rarity in having a close up look at one of the these things.”
While they don’t expect everyone to get on board, these paranormal professionals said for them, seeing is believing.
“It’s always been fascinating but at the same time, you know it’s not without risk,” Evans said. “So you’ve got to be careful.”
“If we indeed find that we’re not alone, that there is intelligent, maybe even humanoid life out there, it will force us to redefine everything we think we know about how the universe works and what human potential is,” Warren said.
While researchers said it’s exciting more people are getting interested in UFOs, they advised storming Area 51 is not the best way to learn more.
