LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As older, more vulnerable people have stayed home during the pandemic, a local gaming company is finding a way to attract a younger crowd into the casinos.
When all the casinos were shut down in the beginning of the pandemic, Synergy Blue sent out a survey found that younger people would most likely come back first.
However, millennials and GEN-X aren’t as interested in traditional gaming. They're more interested in entertainment.
"Obviously it doesn’t look anything like a slot machine," Synergy Blue CEO Gerog Washington said pointing to one of the newest games.
That was the goal. Joyride jackpot looks more like something you’d find in an arcade.
Washington said you can race alone or against a friend. Unlike traditional video games, tokens you pick up along the way don’t give you banana peels to trip up your competitor.
"Every time you pick up a coin it’s like a wagering event. And you’ll see these numbers up here. That’s how much you’re winning," Washington said.
Picking up coins in Joyride Jackpot is like pressing the button of a traditional slot machine or for Zombie Heat, it's equivalent to shooting a target.
"Every time it will spin and every time a number comes up up here, is if you win or lose," Washington said.
Those are two of the new 2600 cabinet series arcade-style games Synergy Blue unveiled in hopes of widening the casino demographic.
The others are similar to popular mobile games like Toon Blast and Candy Crush. Except they're called, Blizzard Blast and Candy Cash.
Washington said those really appeal to all ages. He said his team was already working on this line of games before the pandemic.
"We kept moving forward to try to keep coming up with innovative games and concepts so when the industry did come back, there was something to show," he said.
The interactive style may be new, but there are some traditional design touches too. They partnered with Atari founder Nolan Bushnell, or "the father of electronic gaming."
"We added a couple of cues from the original Atari console like the ribs on the side, etc.,"
The buttons are unique too. All of the touch surfaces have antimicrobial products to help keep germs away.
Another hint of a changing market.
"It’s an ever-growing need to come up with new experiences," Washington said.
Washington couldn't say which ones, but said these games will be up and running in some of the largest Las Vegas casino operators by the end of December.
When asked if they'll go inside the new Atari hotel coming to Las Vegas, he said, "I would hope so. Looking forward to talking with [Bushnell]."
