LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas bartender has taken his love for games and turned it into a thriving business during the pandemic.
Matthew Williams was like many in the valley, and was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, but no he's shifted his focus from serving tourists to serving board game players.
“The board game industry was growing tremendously,” Williams said. “but because of the pandemic, it’s just exploded. It is a fun and safe activity that people can play in their house.”
Williams had previous success with his game “Don’t Get Drunk.” By March 2020, he was working with a local company called The Goat Gaming to publish more games.
Williams and the company have continued to develop games as demand continues to climb.
The company is starting to attract more established game designers now.
“We are working with designers that are big in the industry now, they all have like massive titles behind them,” said Williams.
Transitioning from the nightlife where Williams worked multiple jobs has been tough but Williams said he's happy. “It's challenging and difficult but it's something I can do from home and I'm really happy to be part of it.”
Game design also had some unexpected rewards.
“When I see my game, like a positive review or something like that, it's amazing, I don't know how to describe it. It's more rewarding to me than the financial aspect of it. To be like something that I created brought joy to another group of people that played it. It's something that I never really thought about when I was doing it and now it's the most rewarding part of it for me.” Williams said.
“By no means am I making money hand over fist but it's nice to be able to do something that I am very passionate about, and enjoy every day doing.”
To view his Kickstarter, click here.
