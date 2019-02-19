LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas barbers will be offering free haircuts to children who read with them.
Read with My Barber 2019 will take place Feb. 25 through March 1 and is designed to promote reading among area youth, according to a news release. This is the fourth year for the event.
The Read with My Barber kick-off will be Monday at Masterpiece Barber College, 3510 E. Bonanza Road, Suite 150, from 3 to 5 p.m., the release said. Children will receive free haircuts at that time if they read to their barber, and light refreshments will be served.
For more information, call 702-561-7976.
Read with my Barber is sponsored by the Las Vegas My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, the Nevada Black & Hispanic Legislative Caucuses, the Clark County School District, Masterpiece Barber College and the city of Las Vegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.