HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The owner of Hammers Grill and Bar says his business has been around for 12 years, but worries everyday it might not be around for year 13.
“I’ve taken loans to keep my business going. So, we’re minus money on the year. We’re minus a lot,” said Bob Fleming.
Fleming says he’s also concerned about the good employees he’s lost.
“My heart bleeds for them too. It’s very difficult,” said Fleming.
Fleming supports Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick’s idea to ease convention and business capacity restrictions from 25% to 50%.
“Hopefully they can say, hey let’s try to help them a little bit. Open up to 50% for the Super Bowl and as we get into March we get more vaccinations, we get more things and things get better,” said Fleming.
Fleming says it will difficult to turn away longtime loyal customers on Super Bowl Sunday, but says he won’t have a choice.
With the current 25% capacity limit, only 40 to 50 people can be in Fleming's bar at any one time.
