LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fans attending games at the new Las Vegas Ballpark will be able to see dynamic content during games thanks to a one-of-a-kind LED display.
The display, designed by Daktronics of Brookings, South Dakota, is 3,930 square feet, the largest in the minor leagues and in the top 25 for baseball in North America, according to a news release from Howard Hughes Corp. The sign is 31 feet high by 126 feet wide, has a 13HD pixel layout and features a unique angle to match the contour of the outfield wall.
The display is capable of showing one large image or several smaller images in different zones to show different combinations of content, including live video, instant replays, statistics and animations.
The project's other displays include two 3.5-by-90-foot ribbon displays with 15HD pixel layout for game-day information and sponsor highlights, and a 3.5-by-41-foot gate entry display for branding and promotional messages.
Don Logan, president and chief operations officer of the Las Vegas Aviators said the new display is an exciting addition to Las Vegas Ballpark.
“Although the team has been in Las Vegas for 37 years, this upcoming season is the start of a new chapter for the Aviators, with a new name, a new stadium and a new affiliation,” Logan said. “It doesn’t get better than that.”
