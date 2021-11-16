LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Ballpark is hosting a hiring event on Thursday, November 18.
The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Playstudios Club. Those attending can enter though the VIP entry area. Attendees will meet with hiring managers and interview on-site for all open positions.
Positions available include:
- Cooks (ages 18+)
- Dishwashers (ages 18+)
- Catering Attendants (ages 21+)
- Runners (ages 21+)
- Cashiers (ages 21+)
- Bartenders (ages 21+)
- Supervisors (ages 21+)
- Bar Backs (ages 21+)
Those who are interested are encouraged to bring resumes. All hired employees will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and/or agree to be vaccinated prior to starting employment, along with proof of SNHD Health and Tam card.
The Las Vegas Ballpark is located at 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive.
Visit https://www.levyrestaurants.com/careers/ for more details.
