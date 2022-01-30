LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new opportunity is available to Southern Nevadans looking to catch some baseball while making some money this summer.
The Las Vegas Ballpark will host a job fair on Feb. 17. It will be held at the stadium's Playstudios Club from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
They will be hiring for several positions ranging from game entertainment staff to restaurant workers to lifeguards at the park's swimming pool.
Applicants are being asked to bring resumes and be ready to interview on site. If hired, they will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before they begin. More information is available here.
