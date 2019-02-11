LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Ballpark is hiring.
A job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Crimson inside Red Rock Resort.
Part-time positions are available. Job seekers are encouraged to dress for success, know their availability and bring their resume.
For more information, visit thelvballpark.com.
