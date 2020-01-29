LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Know someone looking for a job in Las Vegas? The Las Vegas Ballpark is hosting a job fair as it gears up for the Aviators' upcoming season.
The job fair will be held Saturday, Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Las Vegas Ballpark's Playstudios Club.
According to the Ballpark, the following organizations will be in attendance at Saturday's event to share information on the below open positions:
- Las Vegas Aviators and Las Vegas Ballpark: ballpark support, special events support, retail sales associates, bat boy/girl, Flight Crew (promo team), mascot and mascot handlers
- Brightview: grounds crew
- WeServe: ushers, ADA escorts, ticket scanners, entrance directional, suite/VIP greeters, suite attendance and elevator ushers
- ABM: event cleaners
Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring their resume to the event.
