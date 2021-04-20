LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With the Aviators season just around the corner, the Las Vegas Ballpark is getting in the spirit with a baseball-themed movie night.
On April 30, the Ballpark will host its popular "Flix on the Field" with a showing of "The Sandlot."
"This limited capacity event will offer all the baseball classic concessions so grab your blankets and pillows and cozy up on the field or in the mesh stadium seats for a night of family fun," a news release states.
Gates for the event open at 6 p.m. with the film starting at 7 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at https://fevo.me/3mULoSz
