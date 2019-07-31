LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Ballpark won't just be for baseball games anymore.
The ballpark announced Wednesday that they will be hosting "Flicks on the Field" movie night on select dates from August to October.
The movie nights will be open to the general public starting at 7:05 p.m. and tickets will cost $2 per person. Children ages two and younger will get in for free. Tickets can be purchased at the main box office or online at www.thelvballpark.com.
Concession stands will also be open around the ballpark.
Las Vegas Ballpark said in a release that the schedule of movies is subject to change and pending weather.
Here is the upcoming schedule of films:
- Aug. 8 – Top Gun
- Aug. 22 – The Sandlot
- Sept. 12 – Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- Sept. 26 – The Goonies
- Oct. 3 – Ghostbusters (original version)
- Oct. 17 – Jurassic Park (original version)
- Nov. 14 – Pick-A-Flick holiday movie to be selected by the general public. Information and details forthcoming.
