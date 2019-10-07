The Las Vegas Ballpark is planning to show a holiday movie at an upcoming "Flicks on the Field" event. However, the Ballpark wants your help to pick which movie it shows.
Dubbed holiday fan "Pick-A-Flick," Las Vegas Ballpark is giving attendees a chance to cast their vote on a select listing of six traditional holiday movies. The movie that receives the most votes will be shown at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:05 p.m.
Pick-A-Flick Movie Options:
- National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
- ELF (2003)
- A Christmas Story (1983)
- The Polar Express (2004 Animated)
- The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Fans can vote for their favorite Christmas movie through Oct. 17 by visiting: https://fan.aviatorslv.com/poll/3719
Similar to the "Flicks on the Field" movie events held throughout the summer, admission is just $2 per person. Children ages two and under are free. Fans who show their America First Credit Union debit card at the box office will receive one free pair of tickets, organizers said in a news release.
(1) comment
How about Return of the Jedi?
