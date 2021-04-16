LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Aviators baseball is coming back to the valley.
The team announced tickets would go on sale Monday, May 3 at 12 p.m. Tickets will be released on a month-to-month basis, starting with 12 home games in May. Tickets will be sold in pods of two and four.
Tickets for general public will go on sale on ticketmaster.com. The team previously announced a capacity of 3,500 fans per game.
Aviators season ticket holders will be offered a presale starting the week of April 26. Season ticket holders will need to log in to their Aviators Account Manager to select their seats and games. Each account will be allowed to purchase up to four tickets for each game, based upon availability, the team said.
The team said they will operate in reduced capacity in compliance with state and local COVID-19 regulations. The team said as capacity increases, ticket policies and procedures will change and the team will provide updates at that time.
