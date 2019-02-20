LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Aviators are looking for people to sing the national anthem during the 2019 baseball season.
Individuals and ensembles are asked to send a YouTube link or audio file with an a cappella rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" to anthem@thelvballpark.com by Monday, Feb. 25. Performers must provide their name, daytime phone number, email address and whether they performed at Cashman Field. Those who performed the anthem in previous years at a 51s game will be required to send in a submission. There is no age requirement, according to a news release.
The Las Vegas Aviators Game Entertainment Department will review the submissions and reach out to 40 performers via email to schedule final auditions, the release said.
Final auditions will be held at 1985 Festival Plaza Drive in Las Vegas, above the Apple store in Downtown Summerlin on Saturday, March 2, from 2 to 5 p.m.
