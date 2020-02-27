LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Allegiant Airlines professionals mentored students at Rancho High School and provided career advice in the aviation field Thursday.
The airline provided pilots, engineers, maintenance technicians and other aviation experts to speak about their respective field.
Allegiant Airlines used an interactive presentation to illustrate how to select new airports, set airfare pricing and allocate aircraft and resources to an airline network.
The Las Vegas-based airline told students about a $5,000 scholarship that will be awarded to graduating seniors at the end of the year.
Rancho High School's aviation program is the only one in the Clark County School District and is one of the only programs in the United States.
Students interested in the program can choose two tracks. One of the tracks focuses on engineering, while the other is geared towards aviation and aerospace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.