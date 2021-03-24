LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Red Rock Search and Rescue is asking for the public's help to locate a 10-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday morning.
The organization posted on Facebook that Destin Mercado was last seen around 8 a.m. on Wednesday near Rainbow Boulevard and Alta Drive in the west valley.
Mercado is 4'9", 70 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing dark blue track pants and Nike shoes with orange stripes when he was last seen.
Anyone who thinks they have information about Mercado's location is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons at 702-828-2907.
