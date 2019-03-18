LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Authorities said they were investigating a car fire seen in a viral video over the weekend as arson.
The fire was reported at 3:50 a.m. on March 17, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, in front of a home on the 2200 block of Pioneer Way. The home is near Buffalo Drive and Sahara Avenue.
Firefighters arrived and found the car, originally reported on social media as a classic Ferrari, in flames. The car was later determined to be a Pontiac modified to look like a Ferrari.
ARSONIST! Someone set this vintage 1988 Ferrari on fire last night near N Buffalo in Las Vegas. Contact police if you have any info on the criminals responsible. @FOX5Vegas 🎥: @IZADI #Ferrari #LasVegas #Arsonist #Crime #Video #Nevada #Criminal pic.twitter.com/cMasI3Z9MB— Gai (@GaiChicken) March 18, 2019
The fire was extinguished quickly, but the car was destroyed.
Several neighbors gave security footage to fire investigators that showed the car being intentionally set on fire.
In the surveillance videos, a car is seen stopping in front of the house, and a person approaching the car when a "large, intense flash occurs."
The individual then leaves in the car.
The car had $30,000 of damage, the department said.
If anyone has information about this incident, they can call Las Vegas Arson Investigators at 702-383-2888 or they can leave their information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
