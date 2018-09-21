LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Juan Muniz created the official Golden Misfits line for the Golden Knights. On Friday, the Las Vegas artist opened his own store with all sorts of Knights-themed merchandise at Container Park in downtown Las Vegas.
“Right now with Life is Beautiful, it was the perfect time to start the party and start the store,” Muniz said.
Muniz first started drawing caricatures of the team, when the Golden Knights were in the playoffs.
“It came from me just drawing these little cartoons in support of our team, creating these caricatures before every game,” he said.
Then his characters started getting a lot of attention from Knights fans.
“Eventually it got into the hands of FOX5. They blew it up, made it huge,” Muniz said. “The next day, I got a call from the Golden Knights, themselves.”
Fast-forward a couple of months, Muniz’s characters were called the Golden Misfits. The team printed and sold his art on official merchandise.
“The fact that I am just even a little bit a part of that, to me, it means the world,” he said.
Muniz is expanding his character line to include some fan-favorites.
“I decided to create a whole family of characters: Knightingale, Baby Knight, Bark Andre Furry joined the Knight Time family,” he said.
His store at Container Park opened Friday afternoon. Muniz said demand and interest have already been high. Everything is in stock, for now at least.
“From women's tank tops, t-shirts, men's t-shirts, hoodies, we have 12 different styles of hats, stickers, prints,” he said.
Muniz has been getting ready for a busy season, cheering on the Knights and creating more of his now-famous cartoons.
“We wanted to make sure to be here for the Life is Beautiful festival,” he said. “We wanted to create something really, really big for the beginning of hockey season, Christmas shopping.”
The store Knight Time is only set to be open for a couple of months. Then Muniz will evaluate its future.
The grand opening is set for Saturday, Sept. 29. Golden Misfits merchandise can still be found at The Armory and The Arsenal.
